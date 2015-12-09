(Corrects title of Antonio Weiss in paragraph 7 to Treasury
Secretary counselor)
Dec 9 The financial fate of Puerto Rico may be
gaining traction in Washington, with members of both parties on
Wednesday pushing legislation to address the island's
debilitating fiscal crisis as Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
urge legislative action.
Puerto Rico, an island of 3.5 million hamstrung by a 45
percent poverty rate and $72 billion in debt, narrowly avoided
default last week, but faces $332 million of constitutionally
guaranteed debt due on January 1.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York, speaking on
the Senate floor, tried to bring to a vote a bill to extend to
Puerto Rico a law that allows U.S. states to put struggling
municipal entities into bankruptcy.
"It won't cost the taxpayer one plugged nickel," Schumer
said.
Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, who chairs the Senate committee
with oversight of Puerto Rico legislation, blocked Schumer,
saying he was preparing to introduce his own version of the bill
later in the day.
Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal said he, too, would
speak on the Senate floor on Wednesday to urge immediate
legislative action.
Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss on Wednesday
argued in a speech in Washington, D.C. that the island was
already in crisis and needed access to a federally legislated
restructuring regime.
The Treasury in October urged Congress to provide tools for
Puerto Rico to restructure its liabilities, increase Medicaid
support and boost economic growth through tax credits.
Garcia Padilla has said that to pay its debt, and keep
providing essential services, Puerto Rico must default on other
bonds.
At a news conference on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.,
Garcia Padilla said he was meeting with Congressmen, as well as
leaders from the U.S. Treasury, which itself has urged Congress
to pass even broader legislation than that pushed by Schumer,
giving Puerto Rico as a whole the right to file for bankruptcy.
The governor has faced obstacles at every turn in his
efforts to right the ship. Creditors have been resistant to
repayment cuts, while laws prevent Puerto Rico from enforcing
cuts through bankruptcy. Help from Washington has seemed
unlikely in a gridlocked U.S. Congress.
The island faces $120 million in December bonus payments for
public workers, which Garcia Padilla said on Wednesday is a
requirement under the law. "I have to do everything in my power
to pay that money," he said.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan and Richard Cowan in
Washington; additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York;
Writing by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby and Frances Kerry)