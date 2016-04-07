SAN JUAN, April 6 Investors in Puerto Rican bonds are pushing competing agendas in Washington over whether the struggling U.S. territory should be allowed to force debt cuts on creditors, ahead of new draft legislation expected this week from House Republicans.

The opposing views among Puerto Rico's stakeholders highlight the complexity of the island's fiscal crisis, where creditors of 18 different public debt issuers could face drastically different fates depending on how their claims are prioritized.

Puerto Rico, with $70 billion in total debt and a 45 percent poverty rate, faces economic collapse without a solution to its debt. Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla on Wednesday signed local legislation letting him declare a moratorium on any debt payment as he deems necessary, ahead of a potential default by the island's Government Development Bank on a $422 million payment due May 1.

Last month, the Republican-led House Natural Resources Committee drafted a bill in Washington to put the island's finances under a federal control board and facilitate debt restructuring talks.

If those talks failed, Puerto Rico or its agencies could restructure debt under rules similar to U.S. bankruptcy law, including in certain situations via "cram-down"-forcing cuts on creditors that do not agree to them.

A new draft of the legislation is expected this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The cram-down measure did not sit well with some creditors who believed a Puerto Rico restructuring should be subject to creditor votes. When the discussion draft was released on March 30, Stephen Spencer, financial adviser to OppenheimerFunds, Franklin Advisers and other large Puerto Rico investors, called the bill "fiscally irresponsible," adding that "fair solutions can be reached between Puerto Rico and its creditors." Spencer referenced a consensual restructuring at PREPA, the island's power utility, where creditors have agreed to 15 percent repayment cuts.

But a group of senior creditors of Puerto Rico's sales tax authority, COFINA, support cram-down measures, and lobbied for them in the Capitol on Wednesday, said the group's lawyer, Susheel Kirpalani.

By limiting a junior bondholder's ability to vote against a plan that is more favorable to a senior holder, cram-down measures preserve senior holders' payment priority.

"Franklin and Oppenheimer are asking our lawmakers to undo the bargains they struck when they went out chasing high-yielding bonds," said Kirpalani, whose clients include Whitebox Advisors and GoldenTree Asset Management.

The Natural Resources Committee has scheduled an April 13 hearing to discuss the forthcoming draft. Utah Republican Rob Bishop, the committee's chairman, said in a Wednesday statement that "all parties are working in good faith as we finalize responsible legislation."

Whitehouse spokeswoman Brandi Hoffine called the hearing "another good sign of progress on this matter."

"The only option to comprehensively address Puerto Rico's challenges is legislation, and we are continuing to provide technical assistance to improve the draft bill released last week by the committee," Hoffine said in a statement.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi in a statement cited a "collaborative and constructive process" with House Republicans, adding that "Democrats continue to believe that more progress can be made on various aspects of the legislation." (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)