WASHINGTON Jan 15 The liquidity of Puerto
Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB), which finances many of
the territory's official functions, fell to $1.09 billion as of
Dec. 31, according to a financial statement released late
Thursday.
On Nov. 30, its liquidity was pegged at $1.55 billion.
Investors and taxpayers are closely watching the health of
the GDB as the commonwealth's transportation, power and other
authorities struggle to keep their finances in balance. Earlier
on Thursday, Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
signed into a law an oil tax increase intended to help shore up
the GDB's liquidity.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)