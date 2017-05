WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he was weighing options to help deal with Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis but that any move by Congress to help the territorial island cannot cost U.S. taxpayers any money.

McConnell, whose comments follow a letter sent earlier by Senate Democrats and independents, did not commit to any legislative action.

