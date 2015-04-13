NEW YORK, April 13 Puerto Rico's populations
loss, primarily to the U.S. mainland, is being led by younger
and less educated sections of the population and boosting the
proportion of the college educated among those who remain,
according to a blog post by the New York Federal Reserve on
Monday.
Researchers at the New York Fed play down concerns over a
"brain drain" and say Puerto Rico must do more to provide jobs
for lower skilled workers to stem population loss and the
erosion of its tax base.
The Fed warned that the pressures of migration and an aging
population "can create a cycle of economic decay and further
population losses that can be difficult to break."
The New York Fed used U.S. census data to show that the
share of those leaving the island between 2011 and 2013 who were
high school dropouts or had only a high school diploma was
higher than for the island overall.
During the same time, the proportion of college graduates
and those with some college education leaving the island was
less than for the island as a whole. That, combined with the
exodus of the less educated, drove up the overall proportion of
college educated residents.
Out migration from the island of 3.6 million has accelerated
over the last decade as Puerto Rico's economy struggles with
little or no growth. In 2004, Puerto Rico's population was 3.8
million, a decline of 5 percent over the last 10 years.
As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico's economy is monitored by
the second Federal Reserve district, which includes New York and
part of New Jersey.
