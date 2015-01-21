NEW YORK Jan 21 Rapidly declining liquidity at
Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) underscores the
fiscal stress faced by the U.S. commonwealth, ratings agency
Moody's Investors Service said in a note.
The GDB, which finances many of the territory's official
functions, said last week that liquidity fell to $1.09 billion
as of Dec. 31, compared with $1.55 billion a month earlier.
"The decline to $1.09 billion - $230 million, or 17 percent
below what the GDB had projected in October - underscores the
growing liquidity pressures that the GDB and the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico ... face," Moody's said in the note, which was dated
Jan. 20.
Puerto Rico is seeking to raise as much as $2.9 billion in a
bond sale this quarter. The government had wanted to complete
the sale late last year but faced delays passing a tax increase
needed to back the bond.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)