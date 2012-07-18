July 18 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
cut its credit ratings on $16 billion of Puerto Rico's sales-tax
debt, saying the Caribbean island's weak economy will generate
softer than expected sales-tax revenue.
The U.S. credit rating agency downgraded Puerto Rico Sales
Tax Financing Corp's senior sales tax revenue bonds by one notch
to Aa3 from Aa2 and the agency's subordinate bonds by two
notches to A3 from A1.
The outlook is stable for the $6.8 billion of sales tax
bonds and the $9.2 billion of subordinate bonds, Moody's added
in a statement.
Puerto Rico's economy faces headwinds, such as the winding
down of territorial tax benefits and "exposure to greater global
competitive forces," Moody's said.
"The combined result is that the commonwealth's economy is
expected to underperform, compared to the U.S. economy," which
likely will cause sales tax growth to disappoint, it said.
Smaller increases in tax revenue will cause debt service
coverage to decline, Moody's said.
The credit agency said a nother problem on the island is tax
evasion with the c ollection rate h istorically a round 60 percent.
"We note that revenue collections have been below initial
projections, even though enforcement of the tax has recently
improved significantly," the credit agency said.
One strength the debt has is strong legal safeguards,
Moody's said. Sales-tax bondholders have first claim on certain
sales tax revenues, which are separated from the government's
general fund, and there is "a non-impairment covenant by the
commonwealth and an effectively closed lien," Moody's said.
There is a risk, however, that the legislature might modify
the sales tax to reduce the revenues, though Moody's said recent
legislation offers investors some protection.
Puerto Rico has been suffering through an "extended"
recession, Moody's said, adding a significant deterioration in
the credit strength of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico could
cause significant economic dislocation.