Feb 19 Moody's downgraded Puerto Rico general
obligation (GO) rating to 'Caa1' from 'B2', saying its tax
revenue shortfalls could hasten the depletion of its liquidity
levels.
The ratings agency said the outlook for Puerto Rico's
government and public corporation debt remains negative as it
expects pressure on the U.S. territory's credit position to
continue over the next few months. (bit.ly/1EYhAXU)
Moody's also downgraded the Puerto Rico Highway and
Transportation Authority's senior bonds to 'Caa2' from 'Caa1',
while affirming the ratings on the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and
Sewer Authority.
