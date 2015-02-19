(Adds details of downgrade)

Feb 19 Ratings agency Moody's cut Puerto Rico's debt rating further into junk on Thursday, saying the risk of a default had risen ahead of upcoming bond payments due to revenue shortfalls, sluggish economic growth and narrowing liquidity.

Moody's downgraded Puerto Rico general obligation (GO) bonds two notches to 'Caa1' from 'B2'. The ratings agency said the outlook for the debt remains negative and it expects pressure on the U.S. territory's credit position to continue over the next few months. (bit.ly/1EYhAXU)

"Weakening liquidity and economic deterioration may put increasing pressure on the commonwealth's credit position in coming months, heightening the risk of default on central government obligations," Moody's said in a statement.

The move by Moody's, which affects $48 billion across a wide range of Puerto Rico's debt, is another blow to the U.S. commonwealth. Puerto Rico is struggling with a debt load of over $70 billion and is trying to organize a critical bond issue of at least $2 billion with a group of hedge funds.

The downgrade follows similar action by Standard & Poor's a week ago. S&P cut Puerto Rico's obligation debt by three notches to B from BB, citing a judge's decision to void the U.S. commonwealth's plan for debt restructuring.

Moody's also downgraded the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority's senior bonds to 'Caa2' from 'Caa1'. It also cut it ratings on senior and subordinate sales tax, or COFINA, bonds to B3 and Caa1, respectively, from Ba3 and B1. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)