Feb 19 Ratings agency Moody's cut Puerto Rico's
debt rating further into junk on Thursday, saying the risk of a
default had risen ahead of upcoming bond payments due to revenue
shortfalls, sluggish economic growth and narrowing liquidity.
Moody's downgraded Puerto Rico general obligation (GO) bonds
two notches to 'Caa1' from 'B2'. The ratings agency said the
outlook for the debt remains negative and it expects pressure on
the U.S. territory's credit position to continue over the next
few months. (bit.ly/1EYhAXU)
"Weakening liquidity and economic deterioration may put
increasing pressure on the commonwealth's credit position in
coming months, heightening the risk of default on central
government obligations," Moody's said in a statement.
The move by Moody's, which affects $48 billion across a wide
range of Puerto Rico's debt, is another blow to the U.S.
commonwealth. Puerto Rico is struggling with a debt load of over
$70 billion and is trying to organize a critical bond issue of
at least $2 billion with a group of hedge funds.
The downgrade follows similar action by Standard & Poor's a
week ago. S&P cut Puerto Rico's obligation debt by three notches
to B from BB, citing a judge's decision to void the U.S.
commonwealth's plan for debt restructuring.
Moody's also downgraded the Puerto Rico Highway and
Transportation Authority's senior bonds to 'Caa2' from 'Caa1'.
It also cut it ratings on senior and subordinate sales tax, or
COFINA, bonds to B3 and Caa1, respectively, from Ba3 and B1.
