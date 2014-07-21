(Adds details from filing, background about restructuring
By Tom Hals and Nick Brown
July 21 The U.S. commonwealth of Puerto Rico
asked a federal court to dismiss as premature a lawsuit filed by
U.S. mutual funds that sought to strike down a recently enacted
Puerto Rican law that the funds said posed a threat to American
investors.
The law, known as the Public Corporation Debt Enforcement
and Recovery Act, allows certain public corporations to modify
their debts.
The passage of the law in June spooked the $3.7 trillion
U.S. municipal bond market and weighed on prices of bonds issued
by Puerto Rico's electric authority, known as PREPA.
Puerto Rico said the lawsuit, brought by bond funds run by
Franklin Templeton and OppenheimerFunds, was untimely because
PREPA had not sought to restructure its debt.
The lawsuit "should be dismissed on ripeness grounds unless
and until PREPA files for relief under the act," the
commonwealth said in Monday's filing in federal court in San
Juan.
Puerto Rico has about $73 billion of debt, of which roughly
$19 billion is in its public corporations, according to an
estimate by Barclays.
By allowing its public corporations - but not the government
itself - to restructure under the Recovery Act, the government
hopes to reassure bondholders that it will not get tied down in
bailing out its public agencies.
The Franklin Templeton-led plaintiffs said the law violated
the U.S. Constitution by effectively allowing Puerto Rico to
impair certain contracts. They also alleged that the power to
make bankruptcy law rests solely with the U.S. federal
government.
Puerto Rico countered both arguments, saying the impairment
of contracts is allowed when "necessary to achieve an important
government purpose," and that the restriction on states to make
bankruptcy law exists only when such a law would conflict with
federal law.
But that is not the case here, it argues, because bankruptcy
laws currently in place do not apply to Puerto Rico.
Regardless of whether the law survives the constitutional
challenge, PREPA's debt is likely to be restructured through a
negotiation resembling a U.S. bankruptcy, thanks in large part
to the advisers running the talks, which specialize in
large-scale turnarounds.
Monday's filing revealed that restructuring experts from law
firm Kirkland & Ellis are now among the army of lawyers
representing Puerto Rico, joining a slew of bankruptcy
professionals including Proskauer Rose attorney Martin
Bienenstock and financial adviser Jim Millstein, who oversaw the
government rescue of American International Group.
