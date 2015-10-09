WASHINGTON Oct 8 President Barack Obama gave a
rare mention to the struggling U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in
a speech on Thursday to a gala dinner held by Latino leaders in
Washington.
"We've got to keep creating good jobs. We've got to make
sure every family feels our economy's recovery in their own
lives, and that includes the families in Puerto Rico," Obama
said.
Puerto Rico, with $72 billion debt and in recession for
nearly a decade, is trying to renegotiate its debt. It defaulted
in August by paying only a fraction of what was due on some
bonds.
The Obama administration has said it will not bail out the
territory, and has urged the U.S. Congress to find ways to help.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)