By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, July 23 Hedge fund Paulson & Co is
adding to its stable of luxury hotels in Puerto Rico by
investing about $20 million to buy and renovate the San Juan
Beach Hotel in Condado, the island's Department of Commerce and
Economic Development said Thursday.
Paulson & Co, run by hedge fund manager John Paulson, plans
to transform the property into a luxury boutique hotel. The
96-room hotel had filed bankruptcy earlier this year, listing a
debt of nearly $1 million in room taxes to the Puerto Rico
Tourism Co.
Paulson's other tourism properties in Puerto Rico include
the opulent Condado Vanderbilt, located near the San Juan Beach
Hotel, the St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort and La Concha Resort.
Paulson's investments in Puerto Rico are expected to total
as much as $2 billion by the end of the year, according to the
Department of Commerce and Economic Development. He called
Puerto Rico the "Singapore of the Caribbean" last year at an
investment summit.
A spokesman for Paulson & Co. declined to comment.
Puerto Rico is looking to tourism as one way to reinvigorate
its ailing economy. The island is working with creditors to
renegotiate some of its $72 billion debt load.
Another hotel deal on the island was announced this week.
Fundamental Advisors, along with partners Leon Mayer & Co. and
Aimbridge Hospitality, acquired the El San Juan Resort & Casino,
a Hilton hotel, in Isla Verde, near the Luis Munoz Marin
International Airport, for $71 million.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Andrew Hay)