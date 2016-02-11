SAN JUAN Feb 11 Billionaire investor John Paulson, who has invested in hotels and other properties in Puerto Rico, said on Thursday he would consider moving to the U.S. territory as he finds the lifestyle very attractive.

Paulson, speaking at an investor conference in San Juan, has bet that Puerto Rico, battling a fiscal crisis, will be able to attract fresh visitors to its beaches and hotels.

Puerto Rico, with $70 billion of debt, is trying to restructure its borrowings and persuade creditors to take haircuts. It has already defaulted on some of its debt.

