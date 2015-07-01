BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
NEW YORK, July 1 A payment on Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds due on July 1 is in the process of being made, holders of the debt said on Wednesday, alleviating fears of an imminent default.
One fund manager said that his custodian bank had confirmed the payments would be made today, although the payments had not arrived by late afternoon. "It is not the same as saying the money is in the bank," he said.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Puerto Rico would make the payment, amounting to around $645 million, citing a source with knowledge of the transaction.
A spokesman for the Government Development Bank (GDB), the U.S. territory's financing arm, did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Alan Crosby)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜