NEW YORK Dec 1 Puerto Rico has made a Dec. 1
bond payment, avoiding a second default, but its liquidity
position is severely constrained, the commonwealth's Government
Development Bank said in a statement.
There had been speculation that the U.S. territory would
default on all or part of $355 million in notes issued by its
financing arm, the Government Development Bank, and due Dec. 1.
A default could have triggered lawsuits, further spooked
investors and undermined the island's efforts to climb out of
$72 billion in debt.
