NEW YORK, July 1 Puerto Rico's public workers
should not worry about getting their paychecks as the government
will keep paying them, at a cost of $250 million every 15 days,
the commonwealth's House Speaker Jaime Perello said Wednesday.
A key bill that has secured legislative passage and that is
expected to be signed into law this week will boost the island's
cashflow for its operations by allowing it to raise $400 million
in Tax & Revenue Anticipation Notes (TRANs). The government will
raise the cash for the notes from three public insurance
corporations.
"Public employees should have no concerns that we would have
problems meeting payroll. It's not even on the table and it
wasn't even discussed today with the governor," the House
speaker said. Perello added that the government is not expecting
any disruption to its operations.
The Caribbean island was sent into turmoil earlier this week
after the governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said he wanted to
restructure debt and postpone bond payments to solve the
island's fiscal crisis.
Government officials have said Puerto Rico needs about $1.2
billion in cash to operate during the first months of fiscal
2016, which began July 1.
The TRANs measure also calls for suspending monthly payments
set aside for general obligation debt in the event the
commonwealth fails to either secure the necessary short-term
liquidity or a $2 billion bond deal backed by a
petroleum-products tax.
Earlier on Wednesday, Puerto Rico made payments of around $1
billion to creditors due on July 1, alleviating fears of an
imminent default.
Government Development Bank President Melba Acosta said
Tuesday that besides the $400 million in TRANs from the public
corporations, the commonwealth was also discussing with private
banks a short-term financing transaction of about $400 million.
Acosta said "this could take more time, we are in
negotiations." She added that an arrangement was reached with
the public retirement systems that would allow the government to
receive some funds at the beginning of the year rather than
later on, as is typical.
"All the measures related to the commonwealth's budget,
including the TRANs bill, will be approved by the governor,"
Perello said.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Megan
Davies and Diane Craft)