Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
NEW YORK, July 15 Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corporation (PFC), which provides financing to the island's agencies, failed to transfer funds to pay the principal and interest on its bonds to a bond trustee, according to a filing released by the corporation on Wednesday.
The PFC said it had requested that Puerto Rico's budget office include in its budget the appropriation of funds for the payment, but said the island's legislative assembly had approved a budget which did not include this.
"As a result, PFC did not transfer today any funds to the bond trustee," it said in the filing dated Wednesday.
A total of $93.7 million had been due to PFC, part of the island's Government Development Bank, for the payment of PFC debt service payments due Aug. 1.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat