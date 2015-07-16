NEW YORK, July 15 Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corporation (PFC), which provides financing to the island's agencies, failed to transfer funds to pay the principal and interest on its bonds to a bond trustee, according to a filing released by the corporation on Wednesday.

The PFC said it had requested that Puerto Rico's budget office include in its budget the appropriation of funds for the payment, but said the island's legislative assembly had approved a budget which did not include this.

"As a result, PFC did not transfer today any funds to the bond trustee," it said in the filing dated Wednesday.

A total of $93.7 million had been due to PFC, part of the island's Government Development Bank, for the payment of PFC debt service payments due Aug. 1.

