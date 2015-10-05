(Adds amount of missed payment)
By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK Oct 5 Puerto Rico's Public Finance
Corp, the government agency that defaulted in August when it
paid only some of what was due on its bonds, has not made a $1.4
million Oct. 1 interest payment, according to a spokesman for
the island's Government Development Bank and a public filing on
Monday.
The missed October payment is the third full consecutive
payment the Public Finance Corp, a subsidiary of the GDB, has
not made. The payment totaled $1.4 million, according to a GDB
spokesman.
The PFC skipped another $1.4 million payment due Sept. 1 and
paid $628,000 of a $58 million payment due Aug. 1, a move that
was considered a default by investors and creditors, the first
by the U.S. Commonwealth.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has said that the Aug. 1
partial payment was not a default, because of the contractual
model of the PFC.
U.S. Bank, the trustee for the PFC bonds, filed a public
notice on Friday stating that it had not received the money for
the Oct. 1 payment. The trustee will notify bondholders if it
receives any funds or if there are any other material
developments, according to the filing on Electronic Municipal
Market Access.
Debt restructuring negotiations over the GDB began in late
September.
Puerto Rico officials earlier in September proposed
restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming five years
as part of a broad plan to pull the island out of financial
crisis.
Padilla said the island's debt was unpayable in June.
