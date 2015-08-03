Aug 3 Puerto Rico expects to have a long-term fiscal plan ready by the end of the month, as previously planned, Victor Suarez, the chief of staff of the commonwealth's governor, said on Monday.

"We would have to wait for the long term fiscal stability and economic plan to continue with the debt renegotiating work with the different creditors," Suarez told reporters on Monday in San Juan. "We are very active in the development of the plan and we expect to have it ready by the end of the month."

Puerto Rico's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, stunned investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72 billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. At the time, he called for a fiscal plan to be developed by Aug. 30.

Suarez told journalists in San Juan on Friday that a $58 million payment due Aug. 1 on Public Finance Corporation bonds would not be made. He did not give any update on the payment on Monday. The commonwealth is yet to confirm through official filings that the payment was skipped. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)