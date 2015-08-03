Aug 3 Puerto Rico expects to have a long-term
fiscal plan ready by the end of the month, as previously
planned, Victor Suarez, the chief of staff of the commonwealth's
governor, said on Monday.
"We would have to wait for the long term fiscal stability
and economic plan to continue with the debt renegotiating work
with the different creditors," Suarez told reporters on Monday
in San Juan. "We are very active in the development of the plan
and we expect to have it ready by the end of the month."
Puerto Rico's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, stunned
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. At the time,
he called for a fiscal plan to be developed by Aug. 30.
Suarez told journalists in San Juan on Friday that a $58
million payment due Aug. 1 on Public Finance Corporation bonds
would not be made. He did not give any update on the payment on
Monday. The commonwealth is yet to confirm through official
filings that the payment was skipped.
