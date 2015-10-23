SAN JUAN Oct 23 A major power outage hit Puerto
Rico on Friday after four transmission lines encountered
problems, initially affecting about 147,000 residents, the
island's power utility said.
Jose Echevarria, a spokesman for PREPA, said about 60,000 of
those people remain without power, but that the agency expected
to restore it by Friday afternoon.
Echevarria said most affected residents were in the north,
and that no major ports or airports were affected. But residents
as far south as Humacao, near the southwestern corner of the
island, told Reuters they were without power.
The initial 147,000 without power represented about 4.3
percent of the island's roughly 3.5 million population.
The affected lines included a pair of 230-kilovolt lines,
one linking the municipalities of Manati and Bayamon, in the
north, the other between the Aguirre and Costa Sur power plants,
in the south. The other two affected lines were 115-kilovolt
transmissions, one linking Manati and Vega Baja, also in the
north, and the other running between the major city Ponce and
Santa Isabel, in the south.
Bayamon is close to San Juan, the island's capital city and
business hub. Echevarria said he had no information as to
whether business operations were significantly affected, but
said PREPA had not heard serious complaints from businesses on
the island.
In a statement, PREPA's deputy director, Carlos Castro, said
PREPA was "working on stabilizing" its operations.
"We have incorporated reserve units and our staff is working
on the problem," Castro said in the statement, translated from
Spanish.
PREPA has made news lately as it struggles with more than $8
billion in debt. It is working to finalize a debt restructuring
deal with creditors, who in turn have demanded operational
overhauls that could cause PREPA to raise electricity rates and
invest in improving outdated infrastructure.
