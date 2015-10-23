SAN JUAN Oct 23 A major power outage hit Puerto Rico on Friday after four transmission lines encountered problems, initially affecting about 147,000 residents, the island's power utility said.

Jose Echevarria, a spokesman for PREPA, said about 60,000 of those people remain without power, but that the agency expected to restore it by Friday afternoon.

Echevarria said most affected residents were in the north, and that no major ports or airports were affected. But residents as far south as Humacao, near the southwestern corner of the island, told Reuters they were without power.

The initial 147,000 without power represented about 4.3 percent of the island's roughly 3.5 million population.

The affected lines included a pair of 230-kilovolt lines, one linking the municipalities of Manati and Bayamon, in the north, the other between the Aguirre and Costa Sur power plants, in the south. The other two affected lines were 115-kilovolt transmissions, one linking Manati and Vega Baja, also in the north, and the other running between the major city Ponce and Santa Isabel, in the south.

Bayamon is close to San Juan, the island's capital city and business hub. Echevarria said he had no information as to whether business operations were significantly affected, but said PREPA had not heard serious complaints from businesses on the island.

In a statement, PREPA's deputy director, Carlos Castro, said PREPA was "working on stabilizing" its operations.

"We have incorporated reserve units and our staff is working on the problem," Castro said in the statement, translated from Spanish.

PREPA has made news lately as it struggles with more than $8 billion in debt. It is working to finalize a debt restructuring deal with creditors, who in turn have demanded operational overhauls that could cause PREPA to raise electricity rates and invest in improving outdated infrastructure.