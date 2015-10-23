(Rewrites with power being restored, adds comments from Castro)

By Nick Brown

SAN JUAN Oct 23 Puerto Rico's power utility, PREPA, said on Friday it had restored power to all residents after a major outage left 147,000 powerless earlier in the day.

The outage occurred when four transmission lines encountered problems, PREPA spokesman Jose Echevarria said.

Most affected residents were in the north, Echevarria said, with no major ports or airports affected. But residents as far south as Humacao, near the southwestern corner of the island, told Reuters they had been without power.

The initial 147,000 represented about 4 percent of the island's roughly 3.5 million population.

The affected lines included a pair of 230-kilovolt lines, one linking the municipalities of Manati and Bayamon, in the north, the other between the Aguirre and Costa Sur power plants, in the south. The other two affected lines were 115-kilovolt transmissions, one linking Manati and Vega Baja, also in the north, and the other running between the major city Ponce and Santa Isabel, in the south.

Bayamon is close to San Juan, the island's capital city and business hub. Echevarria said he had no information as to whether business operations were significantly affected, but said PREPA had not heard serious complaints from businesses on the island.

In PREPA's statement saying power had been restored, which came around 3:30 p.m (1930 GMT) on Friday, PREPA Deputy Director Carlos Castro praised a "rapid response" from agency staff.

PREPA "has reserves and sufficient generation capacity to avoid the risk of blackouts and ensure continuity of service," Castro said in the statement.

PREPA is struggling with more than $8 billion in debt. It is working to finalize a debt restructuring deal with creditors, which in turn have demanded operational overhauls that could cause PREPA to raise electricity rates and invest in improving outdated infrastructure. (Additional reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Editing by Daniel Bases, Dan Grebler and Bill Rigby)