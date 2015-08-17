(Adds quote from Suarez, Fitch rating)
Aug 17 Puerto Rico is to conclude its
presentation to investors regarding an upcoming sale of revenue
bonds from its water authority PRASA later on Monday, the
governor's chief of staff Victor Suarez told reporters.
PRASA last week filed to sell $750 million in revenue bonds
to fund various system improvements and refinance loans,
according to an offering document.
Investors said the commonwealth will have to overcome
several obstacles to raise the money after a default earlier
this month.
"Since late last week, we have been conducting presentations
to investors," Suarez said. "Today we will be concluding the
presentations. Tomorrow we will know if there is interest from
the market and we will decide on the next steps."
Fitch ratings agency on Monday rated Puerto Rico's planned
bond sale 'CC', and means that default of some kind appears
probable, and that there are very high levels of credit risk.
Suarez also said officials will meet on Monday to talk about
the government's liquidity options and will know more regarding
the market interest by Tuesday.
Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan, writing by Megan
Davies, editing by G Crosse, Bernard Orr)