NEW YORK Aug 20 A bond sale by Puerto Rican water authority PRASA - which would be the commonwealth's first in public markets since it defaulted - is not going ahead Thursday as investors had expected, an investor source in contact with underwriters said.

According to data company IPREO, the $750 million deal for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) was slated to price on Tuesday. However, investors previously said that it had been pushed to Thursday.

The investor source said on Thursday that they had been informed that a decision was made not to go ahead with the issue today.

Underwriter Bank of America declined comment. (Reporting by Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)