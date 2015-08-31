(Adds executive president's quote, background)
By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK Aug 31 A Monday deadline for Puerto
Rico's water authority to repay a $90 million credit facility
has been extended until at least Sept. 15, giving it more time
to work on a $750 million bond sale.
The bond offering, postponed from the week of Aug. 17 to
give wary investors more time to analyze materials, would allow
the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) to pay down
the credit facility from Banco Popular de Puerto Rico.
It would be Puerto Rico's first public bond offering since
it failed on Aug. 1 to make a full payment on bonds sold by its
Public Finance Corp, a move widely considered a default.
On or before Sept. 15, Bank of America Merrill Lynch is
expected to acquire $75 million of the credit facility, with
Banco Popular de Puerto Rico maintaining the balance, PRASA
Executive President Alberto Lazaro said in a statement.
PRASA will then sign new credit facilities with the banks
with Nov. 30 maturities, PRASA spokeswoman Norma Munoz said in
an email.
PRASA is observing market conditions and waiting for the
right time to price the offering, Lazaro said in the statement.
Puerto Rico is delaying until Sept. 8 the completion of its
fiscal reform plan, originally planned to be delivered on Sunday
or Monday. The Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA) also faces a Sept. 1 deadline to execute its
restructuring support agreement.
"Although these are unrelated to PRASA, we decided it was a
better strategy to wait for those externalities to occur and
take that uncertainty away from our deal," Lazaro said.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June by saying he wanted to restructure the
island's $72 billion debt.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)