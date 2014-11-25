(Adds quotes from PRASA head)
SAN JUAN Nov 25 Puerto Rico's Aqueduct and
Sewer Authority (PRASA) is working closely with the island's
Government Development Bank (GDB) to arrange a bond issue of at
least $770 million in the first half of 2015, PRASA head Alberto
Lazaro said on Tuesday.
The proceeds would be used to pay off credit lines maturing
in March and raise about $500 million in fresh cash to fund
investments for the next two years, Lazaro said in a telephone
interview.
"We are in the market for additional funding for the capital
improvements program. Whatever our financial advisor decides, we
will play together as a team," said Lazaro.
The GDB did not immediately comment.
PRASA aims to undertake the deal after the proposed $2.9
billion debt offering to refinance a GDB loan to the troubled
Highways & Transportation Authority (HTA) is completed.
However, lawmakers have so far refused to approve an oil tax
hike that would serve as the repayment source for the bond issue
related to the HTA. Reuters reported on Monday that the bond
sale would be delayed until early in 2015.
Lazaro said failure to execute the HTA financing could make
it harder for PRASA to raise funds in a bond deal.
"If that does not happen, it would hamper our efforts. Not
being able to solve the Highways problem could make a PRASA
issue more difficult," he said.
