SAN JUAN Nov 25 Puerto Rico's Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) is working closely with the island's Government Development Bank (GDB) to arrange a bond issue of at least $770 million in the first half of 2015, PRASA head Alberto Lazaro said on Tuesday.

The proceeds would be used to pay off credit lines maturing in March and raise about $500 million in fresh cash to fund investments for the next two years, Lazaro said in a telephone interview.

"We are in the market for additional funding for the capital improvements program. Whatever our financial advisor decides, we will play together as a team," said Lazaro.

The GDB did not immediately comment.

PRASA aims to undertake the deal after the proposed $2.9 billion debt offering to refinance a GDB loan to the troubled Highways & Transportation Authority (HTA) is completed.

However, lawmakers have so far refused to approve an oil tax hike that would serve as the repayment source for the bond issue related to the HTA. Reuters reported on Monday that the bond sale would be delayed until early in 2015.

Lazaro said failure to execute the HTA financing could make it harder for PRASA to raise funds in a bond deal.

"If that does not happen, it would hamper our efforts. Not being able to solve the Highways problem could make a PRASA issue more difficult," he said. (Reporting by Reuters in Puerto Rico; Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)