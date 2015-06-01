NEW YORK, June 1 A plan to turn around Puerto Rico's struggling utility PREPA has some aspects that are "unworkable and will require further negotiation," said a financial adviser to its bondholders on Monday.

Debt-ridden PREPA had a deadline to provide creditors with a turnaround plan by Monday. The utility had been expected to ask bondholders to take some pain, kicking off what could be heated negotiations over terms.

"The bondholders have received PREPA's plan," said Stephen Spencer, managing director, Houlihan Lokey, financial adviser to the PREPA bondholders. "While elements of the plan were positive from our perspective, there were also aspects that were unworkable and will require further negotiation."

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)