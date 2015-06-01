(Adds source details re forbearance agreement, background)
NEW YORK, June 1 A proposal to turn around
Puerto Rican utility PREPA looked on shaky ground on Monday
after a financial adviser to its bondholders said some aspects
of the proposal were "unworkable," while two sources said some
creditors were unwilling to support extending a key agreement.
Debt-ridden PREPA had a deadline to provide creditors with a
turnaround plan by Monday and met them earlier on Monday at the
Manhattan offices of law firm Cleary Gottleib. The utility had
been expected to ask bondholders to take some pain, kicking off
what could be heated negotiations over terms.
"The bondholders have received PREPA's plan," said Stephen
Spencer, managing director, Houlihan Lokey, who is financial
adviser to the PREPA bondholders. "While elements of the plan
were positive from our perspective, there were also aspects that
were unworkable and will require further negotiation."
Spencer said that overall "we feel the plan provided a basis
for this further collaboration, and we remain committed to
finding a fair solution for all parties."
One source familiar with creditors' thinking said the
restructuring proposal presented by PREPA was widely criticized
by stakeholders, and that creditors would now not consider
extending the forbearance agreement, which protects PREPA from
default during restructuring talks.
A source familiar with the agency's restructuring
negotiations also said that some creditors are unlikely to
support extending a forbearance agreement that expires on
Thursday, June 4.
The PREPA talks are seen as a critical indicator of whether
the U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges
in fixing broken public entities. With Puerto Rico itself facing
a June 30 deadline to approve a new budget and under pressure to
raise capital, time is running short as it seeks to persuade
investors that it can right the ship.
Fixing PREPA is also key in its own right. The island's 3.5
million residents rely on PREPA for electricity. Outdated plants
and an inability or unwillingness to collect bills or raise
rates have contributed to its troubles.
(Reporting by Megan Davies, Nick Brown and Ed Krudy; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)