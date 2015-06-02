(Adds PREPA statement, details from PREPA's plan, details of
debt payment deadline due July 1)
By Megan Davies and Nick Brown
NEW YORK, June 1 Debt-ridden Puerto Rican
utility PREPA on Monday proposed a turnaround plan requiring at
least $2.3 billion of investment, but it was met with skepticism
by creditors, with a bondholder representative calling parts of
the plan "unworkable".
PREPA met a Monday deadline to provide creditors with a
turnaround plan, presenting the proposal at the Manhattan
offices of law firm Cleary Gottleib. The utility had been
expected to ask bondholders to take some pain, kicking off what
could be heated negotiations over terms.
"We are focused on achieving a consensual restructuring,"
PREPA's governing board president Harry Rodriguez said in a
statement.
PREPA said its plan would transform PREPA into a "modern
utility that would be less political". Its plan calls for
capital investment of $2.3 billion over either five or fifteen
years, constructing an offshore gas project, while giving third
parties opportunities to bid to build and operate new generation
plants.
The proposal also calls for an "exchange offer for bonds and
banks" in September, to be completed by November.
"The bondholders have received PREPA's plan," said Stephen
Spencer, managing director, Houlihan Lokey, who is financial
adviser to the PREPA bondholders. "While elements of the plan
were positive from our perspective, there were also aspects that
were unworkable and will require further negotiation."
Two sources said some creditors were unwilling to support
extending a forbearance agreement expiring on Thursday.
The agreement protects the agency from default while a fix
is sought. PREPA is expected by credit agency Moody's to default
on a $400 million interest on July 1.
If the forbearance were not extended, PREPA could be
vulnerable to lawsuits from creditors. PREPA said it was in
discussions with creditors regarding an extension.
PREPA, which supplies the island's 3.5 million residents,
has been struggling with around $9 billion of debt. It has been
held back by outdated plants and an inability or unwillingness
to collect bills or raise rates.
Bondholders in March put forward a proposal to backstop a $2
billion investment package, but it was not well received by
PREPA, which said it underestimated costs.
Spencer said that overall "we feel the plan provided a basis
for this further collaboration, and we remain committed to
finding a fair solution for all parties."
(Additional reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)