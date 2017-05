NEW YORK, June 23 The chief executive officer of Puerto Rico's electric power authority, Juan Alicea Flores, is leaving his post, according to a statement from Puerto Rico's governor on Tuesday.

"I appreciate the work done by Juan Alicea," Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said. "We will continue to drive the necessary change at the authority for the welfare of citizens and economic growth of Puerto Rico."

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Tom Brown)