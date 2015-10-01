NEW YORK Oct 1 Puerto Rico's electric power
authority, PREPA, has extended by two weeks an agreement with
its bondholders and lenders that was to expire at the close of
Thursday, while it is continuing to try to negotiate a deal with
its bond insurers, the utility said on Thursday.
The agreement is extended until Oct. 15, PREPA said.
Reducing PREPA's $9 billion in debt has been seen as a
critical test for the U.S. territory as it tries to forge a
broader restructuring of $72 billion in total debt.
PREPA in September agreed to deals with the bondholder group
and its lenders for those creditors to take a 15 percent
reduction on their principal. It has yet to reach a deal with
the insurers.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Leslie Adler)