SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept 17 Puerto Rico
Electric Power Authority's new chief restructuring officer Lisa
Donahue said on Wednesday that she is confident of developing a
restructuring plan that will have the support of all
stakeholders at the embattled government power utility.
In her second week on the job, Donahue has met with Governor
Alejandro García Padilla, and her 10-member team is working with
PREPA's IT department to "enhance the availability of data" -
long a gripe with investors.
They are also taking a hard look at fuel options as they get
to grips with operations at the sprawling public utility, which
relies on costly oil shipments to generate power.
Donahue said it was too early to give specifics on the
restructuring plan, such as whether it would involve job cuts,
electricity price hikes, privatization, or a write-down for
bondholders, reiterating an earlier position she took in an
interview with Reuters on Sept. 5.
"I feel we are going to get a deal down. That's what people
expect and that's what I expect," Donahue said. "There are
certain deliverables that are required, with certain deadlines
and timelines of what needs to be provided. It's very early
days. Part of my job is to try to understand the possible."
Her comments on Wednesday were made in her first meeting
with reporters on the island since taking over at PREPA on Sept
8.
Donahue, a restructuring expert at Alix Partners, was hired
by PREPA, which is struggling with over $9 billion in total
debt. The utility entered into a forbearance agreement with a
majority of its bondholders in August.
Donahue may find her room for maneuver limited. Both PREPA's
main union UTIER and the governor have said they would not
support raising rates, firing employees or privatization.
Donahue's actions are subject to approval by PREPA's board,
which is dominated by government appointees.
"I am aware of what everyone says about the political
situation I have not yet seen an issue at all. I have not been
interfered with in any way. I have gotten the information we
have asked for. People are hopeful and want to make the best of
the situation," she said.
Moody's downgraded PREPA's $8.8 billion of revenue bonds
further into junk on Wednesday, highlighting the political
obstacles to restructuring operations.
"Any restructuring proposal will be influenced, to some
degree, by the commonwealth's politics, particularly given the
weakened and lackluster state of the Puerto Rico economy,"
Moody's said.
Moody's said it was "highly likely" bondholders would be
forced to take losses and put the recovery rate for the bonds at
65 percent to 80 percent. Moody's cut its ratings on the bonds
to 'Caa3' from 'Caa2'.
