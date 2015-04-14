NEW YORK, April 14 The chief restructuring
officer of Puerto Rico's power authority, PREPA, said on Tuesday
that she is "optimistic" an agreement can be reached with
creditors that hold over $9 billion of the utilities debt.
"Since entering into a forbearance agreement, PREPA has been
in constant contact with creditors," said Lisa Donahue in
testimony to Puerto Rico's Senate. "PREPA intends to continue
working with forbearing creditors and we are optimistic that an
agreement can be reached."
