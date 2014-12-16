(Recasts with updates from meeting)

By Nick Brown and Edward Krudy

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Dec 15 Puerto Rico's electric power authority, PREPA, is expected to ask bondholders to extend a forbearance agreement to give it more time to turn around its struggling operations, according to two people familiar with negotiations.

PREPA met with bondholders in New York on Monday but did not deliver a comprehensive 5-year business plan as expected. Instead it outlined the current challenges facing the utility, the sources said. PREPA was required to present the plan as part of the forbearance agreement it signed earlier this year.

Creditors are generally amenable to an extension, though some may push for a broader restructuring that includes other troubled Puerto Rican entities, the sources said.

Under the current forbearance deal, which expires at the end of March, creditors including big hedge funds such as Appaloosa Management and Blue Mountain have agreed not to accelerate claims on more than $9 billion in debt while PREPA finds ways to overhaul its business.

But Monday's meeting served to highlight the enormity of the problems facing the utility, and creditors understand that forming a plan will take more time than initially thought, said the sources, who asked not to be named because the event was not public.

Some creditors favor a comprehensive approach to restructuring Puerto Rico's struggling semi-public corporations, one that solves the problems at the commonwealth's highway authority in addition to PREPA, the sources said. It is possible creditors may push for such an approach as negotiations heat up, though the uniqueness of the problems at each entity may preclude a one-size-fits-all solution, according to the sources.

Experts say PREPA needs to convert its oil generators to natural gas, improve collections, and cut back its workforce.

PREPA did not return a request for comment, but its board president earlier in the day called the plan a "draft" and said it did not contain proposals to dismiss workers.

"Because this draft is covered by the confidentiality agreements between PREPA and its creditors, we cannot comment about its contents," PREPA President Harry Rodriguez said. "Later, we will continue offering a progress report on the restructuring efforts."

PREPA earlier this year hired Lisa Donahue of turnaround consultant Alix Partners, to lead its restructuring. The appointment of a restructuring officer was a condition of the forbearance agreement.

The meeting, at the New York office of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, one of Puerto Rico's law firms, was led by Donahue and PREPA executive director Juan Alicea Flores, the sources said.

Bondholders, bond insurers and bank lenders who are party to the forbearance agreement, along with their lawyers and financial advisers, attended the meeting, according to the sources.

PREPA relies on oil to produce power, making electricity costs in Puerto Rico about twice the average of the mainland United States. PREPA is widely expected to restructure its debt next year after the Puerto Rican government said it wanted the utility to be self-sufficient.

Trading in PREPA's bonds was mixed. Bonds maturing in 2042 and carrying a 5 percent coupon traded at an average price of 49.125 cents on the dollar on Monday, down from 49.209 cents the previous trading day.

Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds also traded lower. Benchmark GO bonds maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent coupon traded at an average price of 84.657 cents on the dollar. The average price fell below 85 cents for the first time since July. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York and Reuters in San Juan; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Leslie Adler and Ken Wills)