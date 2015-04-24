(Adds Standard & Poor's downgrade)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 24 A group of bondholders in
Puerto Rico's power authority, PREPA, slammed on Friday the
public utility's criticisms of their $2 billion restructuring
plan, saying the objections were flawed and based on
misunderstandings.
The statement came in response to PREPA's rejection late on
Thursday of the bondholders' plan to overhaul the utility. PREPA
said the plan underestimated costs by $3.1 billion over its
nine-year span and was based on "numerous incorrect or
unrealistic assumptions."
The eight-month-old negotiations between PREPA and its
bondholders are showing little outward sign of progress and
relations between the sides have become increasingly frosty.
Standard & Poor's cut its rating on the utility's debt
further into junk on Friday. The agency criticized PREPA's use
of reserve funds to make bond payments and said some form of
debt impairment was inevitable in the next six months.
PREPA is struggling with more than $9 billion in debt. The
bondholder group, which calls itself the Ad Hoc Group, holds
about 60 percent of more than $8 billion in outstanding bonds.
After a liquidity crisis last summer, those bondholders
agreed not to call a default if PREPA took certain steps to
restructure.
Since then PREPA has repeatedly drawn on its reserve funds
to meet debt payments, most recently using $8.8 million to make
a quarterly bond payment on April 1.
"In our opinion, the draws suggest that despite falling oil
prices, the authority has a continuing structural imbalance
between revenues and expenses," S&P said on Friday.
The agency cut its rating on PREPA to 'CCC-' from 'CCC,' a
mid-level junk rating.
PREPA is facing a $400 million bond payment on July 1 which
it is uncertain it will be able to meet.
Negotiations with bondholders became public after
bondholders released their plan earlier this month in a sign of
growing frustration with the utility's restructuring efforts,
led by AlixPartners' Lisa Donahue.
Donahue has said bondholders' demands for repayment in full
and on time were unlikely to work as a starting point for
negotiations. Thursday's presentation said that no change to
debt services would mean raising electricity rates to customers,
a move Puerto Rico's government is resisting.
Donahue was brought in as PREPA's chief restructuring
officer under the bondholder agreement last August.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Ted Botha)