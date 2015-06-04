GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
NEW YORK, June 4 Debt-ridden Puerto Rican utility PREPA was looking more likely to be able to reach agreement on extending a key creditor agreement, sources familiar with the talks said on Thursday.
One source said it was "optimistic" a deal could be reached while two sources said some opponents were relaxing their position.
The so-called forbearance agreement protects the agency from default while a fix is sought and is a key protection as PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, approaches a July 1 $400 million payment to bondholders.
