NEW YORK, June 18 Creditors of Puerto Rico's
struggling electric power utility PREPA have agreed to extend a
creditor agreement to June 30, the utility said on Thursday, a
move which allows crucial restructuring talks to continue.
The forbearance agreement, which protects the debt-ridden
utility from default while it seeks a fix, has already been
extended multiple times and had been scheduled to expire on
Thursday. At least 60 percent of creditors were needed to
approve an extension. Bondholders account for around 40 percent.
PREPA, with about $9 billion of debt, also has a June 30
deadline by which to reach a restructuring deal with creditors.
It has proposed a plan to make its business more
sustainable, requiring investment of at least $2.3 billion.
According to PREPA's plans, its long-term prospects depend
on converting a largely oil-fired generation fleet to natural
gas, lowering operating costs, improving collections and
increasing efficiencies, while also keeping electricity rates at
the lowest possible levels to help spur economic growth.
Creditors have been skeptical about the proposal, with one
bondholder representative on Monday calling parts of the plan
"unworkable".
"We are actively engaged in discussions and look forward to
continuing these discussions over the next few weeks," said
Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa Donahue on Thursday.
The utility faces a $400 million payment on July 1 to
bondholders. Several people close to the restructuring
negotiations have said they are keenly focused on that July 1
date. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it expects the
utility to default on that payment.
