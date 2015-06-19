(Changes attribution to PREPA, adds quote)

NEW YORK, June 18 Creditors of Puerto Rico's struggling electric power utility PREPA have agreed to extend a creditor agreement to June 30, the utility said on Thursday, a move which allows crucial restructuring talks to continue.

The forbearance agreement, which protects the debt-ridden utility from default while it seeks a fix, has already been extended multiple times and had been scheduled to expire on Thursday. At least 60 percent of creditors were needed to approve an extension. Bondholders account for around 40 percent.

PREPA, with about $9 billion of debt, also has a June 30 deadline by which to reach a restructuring deal with creditors.

It has proposed a plan to make its business more sustainable, requiring investment of at least $2.3 billion.

According to PREPA's plans, its long-term prospects depend on converting a largely oil-fired generation fleet to natural gas, lowering operating costs, improving collections and increasing efficiencies, while also keeping electricity rates at the lowest possible levels to help spur economic growth.

Creditors have been skeptical about the proposal, with one bondholder representative on Monday calling parts of the plan "unworkable".

"We are actively engaged in discussions and look forward to continuing these discussions over the next few weeks," said Chief Restructuring Officer Lisa Donahue on Thursday.

The utility faces a $400 million payment on July 1 to bondholders. Several people close to the restructuring negotiations have said they are keenly focused on that July 1 date. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it expects the utility to default on that payment. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Additional reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Tom Brown and Richard Borsuk)