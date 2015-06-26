NEW YORK, June 26 Puerto Rico's distressed power authority PREPA and its creditors have been discussing a deal for the utility to avoid a potential default next week as a $400 million payment deadline looms, a source familiar with the talks said.

Talks are at crunch point, with PREPA facing a July 1 interest payment. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it expects the utility to default on that payment.

The insurers of the bond payments could step in to make the payments themselves by financing whatever portion of it PREPA deems itself unable to make, the source said.

PREPA is trying to restructure some $9 billion in debt but faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts. It met creditors on Thursday in New York to present a restructuring counterproposal to one proposed by creditors, according to a source on Thursday.

PREPA confirmed it met creditors. "Discussions are continuing but no agreement has been reached," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)