NEW YORK, June 26 Puerto Rico's distressed power
authority PREPA and its creditors have been discussing a deal
for the utility to avoid a potential default next week as a $400
million payment deadline looms, a source familiar with the talks
said.
Talks are at crunch point, with PREPA facing a July 1
interest payment. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it
expects the utility to default on that payment.
The insurers of the bond payments could step in to make the
payments themselves by financing whatever portion of it PREPA
deems itself unable to make, the source said.
PREPA is trying to restructure some $9 billion in debt but
faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced
payouts. It met creditors on Thursday in New York to present a
restructuring counterproposal to one proposed by creditors,
according to a source on Thursday.
PREPA confirmed it met creditors. "Discussions are
continuing but no agreement has been reached," it said in a
statement.
