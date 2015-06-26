(Adds details on payment, creditor agreement, background)

NEW YORK, June 26 Puerto Rico's distressed power authority PREPA and its creditors have been discussing a deal for the utility to avoid a potential default next week as a $400 million payment deadline looms, a source familiar with the talks said on Friday.

Talks are at crunch point, with PREPA facing a July 1 interest payment. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it expects the utility to default on that payment.

PREPA is trying to restructure some $9 billion in debt but faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts. It met creditors on Thursday in New York to present a restructuring counterproposal to one proposed by creditors, according to a source on Thursday.

The talks are seen as a gauge of whether the U.S. territory can fix other broken public entities as it tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole.

To buy time, the two sides have been talking about extending a key creditor agreement that expires June 30 and making a deal to ensure there is no default on July 1, the source said.

Parties to the creditor agreement, known as a forbearance agreement, include bank lenders and an ad-hoc bondholder group made up of hedge funds and institutional investors such as OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, according to the original forbearance agreement.

Bond insurers, including Assured Guaranty and National Public Finance Guarantee, are also parties to the deal.

To avoid potential default, the insurers of the bonds could step in to finance whatever portion of the payments PREPA deems itself unable to make, the source said.

The forbearance agreement, which shields PREPA from litigation, would likely be extended, the source and a second source said. That could be for a few weeks or a month, the first source said.

While that buys PREPA and its creditors time to continue negotiating, the sides remain far apart, the two sources said. The sources added that talks were in flux and it was possible no deal would be reached.

PREPA's initial plan, unveiled at a June 1 meeting, was met with near-universal reproach from creditors, though details of how it would treat their debt were kept private. Creditors made a counter-proposal to that plan last week.

PREPA confirmed it met creditors. "Discussions are continuing but no agreement has been reached," it said in a statement.

National Guaranty could not immediately be reached for comment. NPFG's parent MBIA declined comment.