NEW YORK, June 26 Puerto Rico's distressed power
authority PREPA and its creditors have been discussing a deal
for the utility to avoid a potential default next week as a $400
million payment deadline looms, a source familiar with the talks
said on Friday.
Talks are at crunch point, with PREPA facing a July 1
interest payment. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it
expects the utility to default on that payment.
PREPA is trying to restructure some $9 billion in debt but
faces push-back from creditors reluctant to take reduced
payouts. It met creditors on Thursday in New York to present a
restructuring counterproposal to one proposed by creditors,
according to a source on Thursday.
The talks are seen as a gauge of whether the U.S. territory
can fix other broken public entities as it tries to climb out of
a $73 billion debt hole.
To buy time, the two sides have been talking about extending
a key creditor agreement that expires June 30 and making a deal
to ensure there is no default on July 1, the source said.
Parties to the creditor agreement, known as a forbearance
agreement, include bank lenders and an ad-hoc bondholder group
made up of hedge funds and institutional investors such as
OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, according to the
original forbearance agreement.
Bond insurers, including Assured Guaranty and National
Public Finance Guarantee, are also parties to the deal.
To avoid potential default, the insurers of the bonds could
step in to finance whatever portion of the payments PREPA deems
itself unable to make, the source said.
The forbearance agreement, which shields PREPA from
litigation, would likely be extended, the source and a second
source said. That could be for a few weeks or a month, the first
source said.
While that buys PREPA and its creditors time to continue
negotiating, the sides remain far apart, the two sources said.
The sources added that talks were in flux and it was possible no
deal would be reached.
PREPA's initial plan, unveiled at a June 1 meeting, was met
with near-universal reproach from creditors, though details of
how it would treat their debt were kept private. Creditors made
a counter-proposal to that plan last week.
PREPA confirmed it met creditors. "Discussions are
continuing but no agreement has been reached," it said in a
statement.
National Guaranty could not immediately be reached for
comment. NPFG's parent MBIA declined comment.
