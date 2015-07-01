BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(Adds comments from bond insurers)
July 1 Puerto Rico's power authority, PREPA, avoided default on Wednesday by making a $415 million bond payment partly financed by insurers that backed the bonds, but creditors cautioned they would take legal action if restructuring negotiations with the utility over its $9 billion debt deteriorate.
The restructuring talks are seen as a gauge of whether the U.S. commonwealth can fix other broken public entities as it tries to climb out of a $73 billion debt hole. Puerto Rico's governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, said on Monday he wanted to restructure debt and postpone bond payments to solve the island's fiscal crisis.
PREPA faces resistance from creditors reluctant to take reduced payouts. A restructuring agreement must be reached by Sept. 1, according to a statement by the bondholders.
"While we believe there is the opportunity to reach an agreement by September 1st, it is essential that both sides be willing to compromise, treat each other fairly and negotiate in good faith," said Stephen Spencer from Houlihan Lokey, a financial adviser to PREPA's bondholder group.
Spencer said the agreement "may be discontinued and appropriate legal action taken" if negotiations deteriorate or there is "a broader decision made by Puerto Rico as a whole to treat bondholders unnecessarily unfairly during this process."
PREPA said it was funding the $415 million payment with about $153 million of cash out of its general fund and the remainder from its debt service reserve accounts.
As part of the deal, bond insurers will buy $128 million of interest bearing bonds from PREPA, proceeds of which will replenish a portion of PREPA's operating funds used to make the principal and interest payment, one of the insurers, Assured Guaranty said in a statement.
Assured Guaranty Chief Executive Dominic Frederico said in a statement that regardless of future developments, "debt service payments to holders of Assured Guaranty-insured PREPA bonds remain protected by our guaranty."
National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation, a subsidiary of MBIA Inc, said it looked forward to "continuing what has been an active and constructive dialogue on how to best position PREPA."
Creditors also agreed to extend a creditor forbearance agreement, which protects PREPA from litigation until Sept. 15, from June 30.
Parties to the creditor agreement, known as a forbearance agreement, include bank lenders and an ad hoc bondholder group made up of hedge funds and institutional investors, such as OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Advisers, according to the original forbearance agreement.
(Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tom Brown)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜