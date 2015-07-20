NEW YORK, July 20 Puerto Rico's power authority,
PREPA, is to make payments of $5 million into a special
redemption fund at certain points this year with the remaining
principal paid on Dec 15, to repay a bond offering of around
$130 million, according to a filing on Monday.
PREPA avoided default on July 1 by making a $415 million
bond payment partly financed by insurers that backed the bonds.
As part of the deal, bond insurers agreed to buy $128 million
of bonds, proceeds of which would replenish a portion of PREPA's
operating funds used to make the principal and interest payment.
PREPA is scheduled to make a payment of $5 million on the
first business day of July, Aug., Sept., Oct., and Nov. of this
year with the remainder on Dec. 15.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)