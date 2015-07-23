NEW YORK July 23 Bondholders of Puerto Rico's debt-laden public utility PREPA offered to refinance their $8 billion in debt by splitting it into two classes of bonds, a move they say would save PREPA $2.5 billion in financing costs through 2025, according to an outline of the proposal made public by the bondholders on Thursday.

The plan, presented to PREPA on July 7, is the latest salvo in ongoing restructuring talks between the power utility and creditors who hold about $9 billion in total debt, and counters a June proposal from PREPA that was met with resistance from creditors.

"This framework provides better financial terms for PREPA across the board - including lower interest rates, lower debt outstanding, and a longer and more flexible debt maturity profile," said Stephen Spencer, a managing director at Houlihan Lokey, adviser to PREPA bondholders. Spencer represents around 40 percent of bondholders.

Plagued by outdated equipment and an inability to collect its bills, PREPA, Puerto Rico's largest public corporation, is seen as a microcosm of the mismanagement and economic stagnancy that has landed Puerto Rico into a $72 billion debt hole.

The group responsible for the latest plan, composed of traditional investors such as Franklin Advisers and strategic distressed players such as Blue Mountain Capital, holds $8.1 billion of the debt.

The plan would split the debt into two tranches with reduced interest rates of 4.1 percent, down from about 5.2 percent now. The bondholder group anticipates these bonds would be AAA rated.

The first tranche, with about $5.7 billion debt, includes debt service relief until 2019. Payments on the second tranche, which would hold the remaining $2.4 billion debt, could be delayed until 2035.

The second trance is in the form of capital appreciation bonds (CABs), a form of debt in which the lender typically seeks to be compensated through an increase in value of the bonds.

CABs typically delay the payment of a bond's principal and compounding interest until maturity, when the investor receives a large, single balloon payment. CABs were popular in the 2000s, particularly among local school boards in California and in Texas and among state and county tobacco settlement authorities.

The bondholders said their plan would generate more savings than PREPA's plan - saving $2.5 billion in financing costs and $2.2 billion in total debt service through 2025.

The bondholders' outline reveals certain details of PREPA's plan, including that it would oppose privatizing PREPA.

The bondholders' plan, conversely, would give PREPA the option to contract to buy power from a third party, which would build and operate a new plant in the Aguirre region.

Bond insurers such as Assured Guaranty and National Public Finance Guarantee, which will be on the hook if PREPA defaults, have not lent support to the plan, according to the plan outline.

The plan is not the group's first. A restructuring proposal presented in March, under which the bondholder group would have backstopped roughly $2 billion in new financing, was roundly criticized by PREPA as unrealistic.

PREPA has until Aug. 31 to present creditors with a comprehensive recovery plan and until Sept. 1 to execute a restructuring agreement. The bondholders consider Sept. 1 a hard deadline, and will almost certainly take the proposal off the table if not agreed to by then, said a person familiar with the matter.

Separate sources familiar with the restructuring talks say a more realistic do-or-die date to restructure PREPA is Dec. 15, when the utility must repay a roughly $130 million loan to its bond insurers. Shortly thereafter, on Jan. 1, PREPA will owe bondholders another interest payment.

(Reporting by Nick Brown and Megan Davies; additional reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)