SAN JUAN/NEW YORK, Sept 1 Puerto Rico's electric
utility PREPA and its bondholders are working toward terms of a
debt restructuring deal but talks may go past the key deadline
of midnight Tuesday as long as both sides agree, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Under a forbearance agreement with creditors that protects
PREPA from lawsuits until Sept. 15 while sides negotiate, PREPA
had until midnight Sept. 1 to execute a restructuring agreement.
If a deal is not reached by Sept. 1, the forbearance agreement
will automatically terminate, according to a July statement from
the bondholders.
Two sources familiar with the situation on Tuesday said
PREPA and bondholders were in broad agreement on the issue of
the securitization of bonds. One of those sources said the two
sides are still working on nailing down some non-economic
aspects of agreement, such as how often base rates would be
raised.
Those sources also said that talks could continue past the
deadline if both sides agree.
However, a third source familiar with the talks was
skeptical of the chances of a deal, saying there was a distinct
possibility litigation commences if no deal is reached by
midnight.
Fixing PREPA has been seen as a critical forerunner of
whether the U.S. territory can overcome political and other
challenges in fixing broken public entities.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. The U.S.
territory is due to complete a fiscal reform plan by Sept. 8. -
a delay from the original date of Aug. 30 which the government
said was due to Tropical Storm Erika.
Bondholders proposed to PREPA in July 7 a plan to split
about $8 billion of debt into two tranches, with one taking the
form of capital appreciation bonds (CABs), under which payments
are deferred for many years until a large balloon payment is due
at once.
PREPA said at the time that the plan was "unachievable," and
"does not provide a path for successful restructuring."
(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan and Megan Davies in New
York; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)