SAN JUAN/NEW YORK, Sept 1 Puerto Rico's electric utility PREPA and its bondholders are working toward terms of a debt restructuring deal but talks may go past the key deadline of midnight Tuesday as long as both sides agree, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Under a forbearance agreement with creditors that protects PREPA from lawsuits until Sept. 15 while sides negotiate, PREPA had until midnight Sept. 1 to execute a restructuring agreement. If a deal is not reached by Sept. 1, the forbearance agreement will automatically terminate, according to a July statement from the bondholders.

Two sources familiar with the situation on Tuesday said PREPA and bondholders were in broad agreement on the issue of the securitization of bonds. One of those sources said the two sides are still working on nailing down some non-economic aspects of agreement, such as how often base rates would be raised.

Those sources also said that talks could continue past the deadline if both sides agree.

However, a third source familiar with the talks was skeptical of the chances of a deal, saying there was a distinct possibility litigation commences if no deal is reached by midnight.

Fixing PREPA has been seen as a critical forerunner of whether the U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges in fixing broken public entities.

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72 billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. The U.S. territory is due to complete a fiscal reform plan by Sept. 8. - a delay from the original date of Aug. 30 which the government said was due to Tropical Storm Erika.

Bondholders proposed to PREPA in July 7 a plan to split about $8 billion of debt into two tranches, with one taking the form of capital appreciation bonds (CABs), under which payments are deferred for many years until a large balloon payment is due at once.

PREPA said at the time that the plan was "unachievable," and "does not provide a path for successful restructuring."

(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)