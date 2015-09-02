SAN JUAN, Sept 1 Puerto Rico's public utility
PREPA and a key bondholder group have reached the framework of a
debt restructuring deal that would include a repayment
reduction, or haircut, of up to 15 percent for bondholders, two
people close to the talks said.
The deal, which would securitize PREPA's debt with an eye
toward trying to raise its credit rating, had not been
officially signed and could still fall apart. But sides were
verbally committed to it on Tuesday evening, ahead of a midnight
deadline to try to forge a restructuring pact, said the people,
who declined to be named because talks are private.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)