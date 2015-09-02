(Recasts with news that sides have reached framework for deal)
By Nick Brown
SAN JUAN, Sept 1 Puerto Rico's public utility
PREPA and a key bondholder group have reached the framework of a
debt restructuring deal that would include a repayment
reduction, or a so-called haircut, of up to 15 percent for
bondholders, three people close to the talks said.
The deal, under which PREPA would issue new, securitized
debt, likely with a higher credit rating, had not been
officially signed and could still fall apart. But parties were
verbally committed to it on Tuesday night, ahead of a midnight
deadline to try to forge a restructuring pact, according to the
people, who declined to be named because talks remain private.
PREPA, buckling under $9 billion in total debt, has been
trying to negotiate a restructuring with a so-called ad hoc
group of its bondholders for about a year. A consensual deal at
PREPA, seen as a microcosm of Puerto Rico's broader fiscal
troubles, could generate momentum to help the island sort out
its $72 billion debt load.
Under a forbearance agreement with creditors, PREPA was safe
from lawsuits as sides negotiated. Creditors could terminate the
deal if a restructuring pact was not reached by midnight on
Tuesday, Sept. 1.
As late as about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a source told Reuters
sides were still apart on key issues, and litigation could
ensue. But PREPA and the ad hoc group bridged gaps with hours to
spare, and sides will attempt to memorialize the deal in the
form of a formal restructuring plan within a few weeks, said one
of the people close to the matter.
A spokeswoman for PREPA did not respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday.
The ad hoc group represents 40 percent of PREPA's
bondholders, and is composed of investors such as Franklin
Advisers and hedge funds including BlueMountain Capital. Roughly
$8 billion of PREPA's total $9 billion in debt is held by
bondholders.
It is unclear how a restructuring agreement with the ad hoc
group would impact other creditors who signed the forbearance
agreement, namely bond insurers such as NPFG and Assured
Guaranty.
It was not known on Tuesday whether they planned to sign
onto the deal, though reaching an agreement with the insurers is
likely to be much easier with key bondholders having attained an
accord.
Creditors had been vehement that they would not accept a
haircut. But the deal, in essence, allows them to take a cut in
exchange for a better-rated security issued by an entity seen as
"bankruptcy-remote," one of the people said.
The bondholders would trade in existing bonds for new ones
issued by a special purpose vehicle, with a stream of PREPA
revenues being dedicated to that entity to service the debt, the
person said.
Fixing PREPA is seen as a critical forerunner of whether the
U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges in
fixing broken public entities.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. The U.S.
territory is due to complete a fiscal reform plan by Sept. 8 - a
delay from the original date of Aug. 30, which the government
said was due to Tropical Storm Erika.
