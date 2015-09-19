By Nick Brown
| SAN JUAN, Sept 19
SAN JUAN, Sept 19 Puerto Rico's power authority
PREPA said it will continue debt restructuring talks with
creditors even as some of them refuse to extend an agreement
protecting PREPA from lawsuits.
PREPA, $9 billion in debt, has been in restructuring talks
for more than a year with bondholders, bank lenders and bond
insurers such as National Public Finance Guarantee Corp,
Assured Guaranty and Syncora.
It reached a deal earlier this month with an ad hoc group
representing 35 percent of its bond debt, but talks with other
parties are ongoing.
On Saturday, the agency announced the insurers had refused
to extend a forbearance agreement, which expired on Friday,
barring creditors from calling defaults and filing lawsuits. The
agreement, forged last year, had been extended several times
before.
NPFG left the deal earlier this month, but PREPA revealed in
a statement that other bond insurers have also now elected not
to extend.
The ad hoc bondholders have agreed to extend the deal
through Oct. 1, while lenders have extended it through Sept. 25,
PREPA said.
The insurers' departure from the deal leaves PREPA more
vulnerable to litigation and means the insurers could try to
push for a receiver to control PREPA's finances.
For now, though, sides remain in cooperative talks, PREPA
said. "We are making progress and will continue working towards
a consensual resolution that benefits PREPA and all of its
stakeholders," Lisa Donahue, PREPA's chief restructuring
officer, said in the statement.
A source close to the bond insurers told Reuters on Friday
the insurers were keeping litigation on the table and were
prepared to "go to the mat," resisting any deal that required
taking a loss. However, ad hoc bondholders consistently said the
same before agreeing to a deal on Sept. 1 to take a 15 percent
haircut in exchange for new, more credit-worthy bonds.
Much of the debate at PREPA centers on its electricity
rates. Creditors insist they should be raised to satisfy debt
service, while PREPA would rather not burden ratepayers.
On Friday, NPFG petitioned the Puerto Rico Energy Commission
to impose a rate hike, citing "PREPA's breach of its legal and
contractual obligations to raise rates" to pay debt.
Fixing PREPA is seen as a forerunner of whether Puerto Rico
can overcome political and other challenges in mending broken
agencies, and work its way out of $72 billion in total debt.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Clelia Oziel)