NEW YORK Oct 1 Puerto Rico's electric power
authority PREPA is expected to extend a creditor agreement
expiring at the end of day Thursday with a bondholder group, to
allow debt restructuring negotiations with bond insurers to
continue, a source familiar with the bondholders said on
Thursday.
PREPA in September agreed to deals with the bondholder group
and its lenders to reduce its $9 billion debt. It has not yet
reached a deal with the insurers of those bonds.
It also agreed in September to an extension of a forbearance
agreement - which bars creditors from calling defaults and
filing lawsuits - with the bondholders and lenders to Oct. 1.
That deadline is expected to be extended to Oct. 15, the source
said, although it was not certain the extension would go
through.
