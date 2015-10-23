SAN JUAN Oct 22 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power
utility, PREPA, has extended forbearance agreements with
bondholders and lenders that will allow it to keep negotiating a
restructuring deal with other creditors, it said on Thursday.
PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, said in a
statement that it had extended through Oct. 30 an agreement that
was to expire Thursday night, preventing creditors from calling
a default and suing the agency as restructuring negotiations go
on.
The lenders and bondholders who signed the extension have
already agreed to a restructuring deal with PREPA, but the
agency needs the support of bond insurers like Assured Guaranty
and MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee for the deal to
work.
PREPA said it will use the extra eight-day window to try to
nail down terms with the insurers, who are not parties to the
forbearance agreement and could potentially sue PREPA or push
for a financial receiver.
"We continue to make progress in our comprehensive
transformation that shares the burden among key stakeholders,"
PREPA Chairman Harry Rodriguez said in the statement.
The forbearance agreement was first signed in 2014, when
restructuring talks at PREPA got underway.
Sides have extended it many times since. The insurers were
initially party to the agreement, but exited earlier this year
and have since turned up the heat on PREPA, threatening legal
action and resisting concessions even as bondholders and lenders
agreed to haircuts.
The deal signed by those creditors would involve a 15
percent reduction in payment in exchange for new, higher-rated
debt.
Sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters this
week that PREPA and the insurers are making significant
progress, and are confident they will reach a deal.
PREPA is a key piece of Puerto Rico's debt puzzle, and
resolving its financial woes could go some way toward helping
the island tackle its larger $72 billion debt load.
