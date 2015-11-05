NEW YORK, Nov 5 Puerto Rico's indebted utility
PREPA has formalized restructuring deals it agreed with
bondholders and lenders in September, although it is still
negotiating with bond insurers who have been holding out on
striking a similar deal, it said on Thursday.
Reducing PREPA's more than $8 billion in debt has been seen
as a critical test for the U.S. territory as it tries to forge a
broader restructuring of $72 billion in total debt. PREPA in
September agreed to deals with the bondholder group and its
lenders for those creditors to take a 15 percent reduction on
their principal.
The utility faced a deadline on Thursday to enter into the
formal deal, which it called a "Restructuring Support
Agreement", as a forbearance agreement with bondholders and
lenders that protected it from lawsuits was set to expire. That
forbearance agreement had already been extended multiple times.
"We are pleased to be able to make official what we believe
is a reasonable deal with substantial concessions from
bondholders that will significantly benefit the people of Puerto
Rico," said Stephen Spencer of Houlihan Lokey, PREPA Bondholder
Group's financial advisor.
The deal must be executed by June 30 2016 and is contingent
on PREPA coming to an agreement with the bond insurers, the
bondholder group said.
PREPA said it continued to negotiate with those insurers
"with the goal of reaching an agreement on a consensual recovery
plan among all of its major financial stakeholders."
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay)