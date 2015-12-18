NEW YORK Dec 18 Puerto Rico's indebted utility
PREPA said on Friday it had extended to Tuesday a credit
agreement to allow talks to continue with its bond insurers and
supporting creditors.
PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, said earlier on
Friday that it had extended the deadline for the restructuring
support agreement, which expired Thursday, by one day.
PREPA has a tentative agreement with its bond insurers on a
restructuring of its debt, two sources familiar with
negotiations said earlier, but the deal is not official.
(Reporting by Megan Davies)