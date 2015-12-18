NEW YORK Dec 18 Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA said on Friday it had extended to Tuesday a credit agreement to allow talks to continue with its bond insurers and supporting creditors.

PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, said earlier on Friday that it had extended the deadline for the restructuring support agreement, which expired Thursday, by one day.

PREPA has a tentative agreement with its bond insurers on a restructuring of its debt, two sources familiar with negotiations said earlier, but the deal is not official.

(Reporting by Megan Davies)