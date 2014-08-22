NEW YORK, Aug 21 - Hedge funds negotiating with Puerto
Rico's public power authority PREPA over a possible
restructuring of more than $8 billion in bonds include two
involved in Argentina's protracted bond negotiations, Knighthead
Capital Management and Redwood Capital Management, according to
the full bondholder agreement published on Thursday.
Creditors entered into a forbearance agreement with PREPA on
Aug. 14. The current document includes a list of all the
bondholders, who represent 60 percent of PREPA's $8.3 billion in
outstanding revenue bonds. The hedge funds also include David
Tepper's Appaloosa Management.
Puerto Rico's bonds have traditionally been held by
municipal bond mutual funds. The recent appearance of hedge
funds such as Redwood and Knighthead that typically invest in
distressed sovereign debt give Puerto Rico's troubles the flavor
of an emerging market bond restructuring similar to Argentina's.
In total 15 creditors are listed. Three of those - hedge
fund Blue Mountain Capital, and mutual fund managers Franklin
Advisers and Oppenheimer - were already known to have been a
part of the forbearance agreement. All three of them sued Puerto
Rico earlier this year to annul a new law that allows public
corporations such as PREPA to restructure their debt.
The agreement, which was published on the website of Puerto
Rico's Government Development Bank, did not list individual
holdings, although parts of the document beneath the signatures
of individual firms appeared to be redacted.
Under the agreement, PREPA received an extension until March
31 to $671 million in outstanding credit lines from Citigroup
and a consortium of banks led by Scotiabank. The lines are
crucial to PREPA as it uses the funds to buy oil to fire its
generators.
The agreement also stipulates that PREPA needs to appoint a
chief restructuring officer by Sept. 8. Interviews for the
position are ongoing this week, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
PREPA must also come up with a restructuring plan by March 2.
